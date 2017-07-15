Hat-trick of wins for Stratford AC runners in Northbrook 10k

THREE Stratford AC runners claimed age group victories in the Northbrook 10k race, at Allesley in Coventry.

Annie Cox led the way in the U20W category, while Ruth Calderbank (W65) and Tim Hutchinson (M45) also triumphed.

Hutchinson (16th, 36.42) had another excellent race and was once again first to finish for the club. Graham Taylor (96th, 42.38) was making a welcome return to this type of race, having only competed in park runs during 2017 to date.

The next two Stratford runners were engaged in a tremendous tussle over the closing stage of the race, with Peter Sugden (197th, 46.59) just getting the better of Lynne Hinson (198th, 47.01).

They swapped places several times, with Lynne misjudging where the finishing line was, putting in a final sprint too early, which allowed Sugden to come back at her.

Next to finish was David Jones (214th, 47.41) followed by serial W65 age category winner Calderbank (332nd, 53.15). At the other end of the age spectrum and next to finish for the club was Cox (339th, 53.35).

Having recently recovered from a bout of ill health, Dave Maundrell (391st, 56.16) was rightly pleased with his run.

Jan McLure (410th, 57.13) was another runner who was pleased with her performance, having run the race in a quicker time than she has previously.

Four SAC ladies then completed the contingent of club runners to finish. Beverly Brigden (430th, 57.57), Nicola Reynolds (486th, 61.44), Phillipa Abrams (518th, 64.05) and Tash Watkins (537th, 66.28).

The curtain raiser to the 10k race was a children’s 2k race.

In this race, Stratford AC enjoyed considerable success with the overall winner being Ellen Taylor, in a time of 6.01 and her brother Adam, just 26 seconds behind her in fourth.

Alex Adams was just over four minutes late arriving at the start but decided to race anyway, finishing in 68th place and a time of 10.43.