Hawkins cruises to British walking title

PAUL Hawkins is celebrating after cruising to victory in the BMAF 20k Race Walk Championships at the University of Warwick.

Two years ago, the Stratford AC chairman was advised not to run again, due to a knee injury.

For someone for who running was such a big part of their life, this was a bitter pill to swallow.

However, in the intervening years, Hawkins has reinvented himself as one of the country’s leading race walkers.

As part of his preparation for the race, Hawkins had race walked the Stratford half marathon earlier in the year and regularly race walks the local park runs.

Hawkins completed the race in a superb time of 2.18.13, comfortably winning his age group by a massive ten minutes over his nearest rival.

This puts Hawkins at number one in the UK rankings in 2017 in his age category.

“I was really pleased with my first 20k race and first national win,” he said.

“I was aiming for seven minutes per 1k but averaged a bit quicker. The guy who beat me at the recent track championships, Ian Torode, was there, so I stayed close to him to about 8k, when he seemed to be going through a bad patch.

“I pushed the pace, went past him and tried to keep it going.

“He suffered in the heat and distance so at 18k I lapped him and eventually beat him by over ten minutes, although he held on to second in the M60.”