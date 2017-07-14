Warwick hosts Thai celebrations

The Rotary Club’s 13th Thai Festival is being held at the Warwick Racecourse on Sunday (16th July).

This popular festival will being going on from 10.30am to 5.30pm. The event kicks off with Buddhist Monks setting up a temple and launching the festival with traditional ceremonies.

Visitors can watch dancing, music, kickboxing, and cookery demonstrations, as well as see more than 40 stalls selling Thai food, folk gifts, spices, massages. There’s also a children’s area to keep the young ones entertained.

All profits from this event will go to charitable causes, to be announced.

Tickets are £3 in advance or £5 on the gate.

Tickets and information available from www.warwick.thejockeyclub.co.uk