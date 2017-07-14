Adams happy with pre-season progress

MANAGER Carl Adams says he is happy with Stratford Town’s early efforts in pre-season despite Thursday night’s 1-0 defeat to Stafford Rangers at the MoodChimp Stadium.

Richard Gregory came back to haunt his former club, scoring the only goal of the game from a free-kick in the 64th minute.

“I was very happy with our performance levels,” said Adams.

“It’s was a very good workout for us and there were plenty of positives to take.

“There was no Edwin (Ahenkorah), (George) Washbourne or (Emmitt) Delfouneso and when they return it will only make us stronger.”

Town return to friendly action on Saturday when they welcome Evo-Stik Premier North side Rushall Olympic to the MoodChimp (3pm).