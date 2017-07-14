Stratford Town snap up left-back Thomas

STRATFORD Town have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of left-back Lee Thomas.

The 25-year-old, who made an impressive debut in Town’s pre-season game against Stafford Rangers on Thursday, previously played for Midland League Division One side Hinckley AFC.

“I felt it was an offer I couldn’t refuse,” said Thomas, who was a key player in last season’s Hinckley side.

“After spending so much quality time playing for Hinckley it was a hard decision, but I am excited to sign for Stratford.

“This is a big step up for me and it’s a great opportunity for me to establish myself at this level.”