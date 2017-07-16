ILMINGTON is in the running to become Village of the Year.

Channel Four’s TV cameras were back in the village today, Sunday, returning after a recent visit when the village hosted its annual National Open Gardens weekend.

Judges are currently touring the country before drawing up their shortlist.

There have been hundreds of entries and the finalists should be confirmed next month.

Paul Bryan, Bagman and Fool with the Ilmington Morris Men, who put the village forward, said: “I’m a lifelong Ilmingtonian and think this is the best village, so I nominated it.”