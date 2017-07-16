Stratford Leisure Centre wins industry award

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON Leisure Centre has been named Leisure Centre of the Year in a prestigious industry awards. The centre, which is managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Strat- ford District Council, was handed the gong at the 2017 Flame Awards, the health and fitness sector’s largest celebration of innovation and excellence. The award recognises the quality of the centre’s facilities and its commitment to improving health and wellbeing in the local community.

Stratford Leisure Centre underwent an extensive refurbishment in 2015, followed by a recent £250,000 upgrade to its fitness suite. Gareth Wagg, Everyone Active’s contract manager at the centre, said: “There were some great centres on the shortlist, so it is a huge achievement to have won and a testament to the team’s tireless hard work.