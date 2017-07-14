Inquest into death of man in lift shaft fall

THE inquest into the death of a man who died after falling down a lift shaft will take place later this month.

James Robert Merritt, aged 39, from Warwick, was working at the headquarters of telecoms company Telent on Haywood Road, Warwick, when he died in October last year.

At the time West Midlands Ambulance Service said he had suffered ‘significant injuries in the fall’ and was confirmed dead at the scene.

The assistant coroner for Warwickshire, Delroy Henry, will hold an inquest before a jury, starting on Monday, 24th July.

It will take place at the Criminal Justice Centre in Leamington Spa and is expected to last for between three to four days.

In a statement after Mr Merritt’s death, Mark Plato, chief executive officer at Telent, said: “The police and Health and Safety Executive are currently investigating the incident therefore we are not in a position to provide further details at this current time. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family.”