TV talent at hospice summer fête

THE Shakespeare Hospice will host it popular summer fête today, Saturday.

It takes place in the grounds of the hospice in Church Lane in Shottery, from 12noon to 4pm.

Last year £5,500 was raised.

This year there will be performances from the Mezzo Dancers, the Bidford Area Community Choir, and magician, Mel Harvey, who has appeared in Britain’s Got Talent.

Mel will give several performances of his traditional Punch and Judy Show. Beauty and the Beast’s Belle will also be making a guest appearance.

Other attractions include a treasure hunt, toy stalls and pony rides, a Punch and Judy Show, as well as a barbecue, plant and cake stalls, and complementary therapies in return for a minimum donation of £5.

Entry is £2.50 for adults and includes admission and a free entry into our prize draw, children get in free.

Tickets will also be on sale for the Shakespeare Duck Race.