Stratford Town start new Evo-Stik South Premier campaign at Royston

STRATFORD Town will kick off the new Evo-Stik South League Premier season at newly-promoted Royston Town.

Town’s first home game takes place three days later when they face Merthyr Town, before they welcome St Neots Town to the MoodChimp Stadium on Saturday, 19th August.

The August bank holiday weekend sees Carl Adams’ men travel to Weymouth on Saturday, 26th August before hosting local rivals Redditch United on Bank Holiday Monday.

Town’s return fixture at Redditch takes place on Boxing Day, while they see in the new year with a home game against Banbury United on New Year’s Day.

Stratford round off the campaign with a trip to relegated Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday, 28th April.

Evo-Stik League South Premier opening day fixtures: Banbury United v Dorchester Town, Basingstoke Town v Frome Town, Biggleswade Town v Chesham United, King’s Lynn Town v Gosport Borough, Kings Langley v Hereford, Merthyr Town v Hitchin Town, Redditch United v Dunstable Town, Royston Town v Stratford Town, Slough Town v Kettering Town, St Neots Town v Farnborough, Tiverton Town v Bishop’s Stortford, Weymouth v St Ives Town

Stratford Town fixtures 2017/18

Sat Aug 12 Royston Town A

Tue Aug 15 Merthyr Town H

Sat Aug 19 St. Neots Town H

Sat Aug 26 Weymouth A

Mon Aug 28 Redditch United H

Sat Sep 2 Emirates FA Cup 1Q

Sat Sep 9 King’s Lynn Town A

Tue Sep 12 Hereford A

Sat Sep 16 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 23 Gosport Borough H

Tue Sep 26 Chesham United H

Sat Sep 30 Dorchester Town A

Sat Oct 7 Hitchin Town A

Tue Oct 10 Kings Langley H

Sat Oct 14 Dunstable Town H

Wed Oct 18 Frome Town A

Sat Oct 21 Royston Town H

Tue Oct 24 Merthyr Town A

Sat Nov 4 Bishops Stortford H

Sat Nov 11 Basingstoke Town A

Tue Nov 14 Hereford H

Sat Nov 18 Tiverton Town A

Sat Nov 25 St. Ives Town H

Tue Nov 28 Chesham United A

Sat Dec 2 Farnborough H

Sat Dec 9 Kettering Town A

Sat Dec 16 Biggleswade Town H

Sat Dec 23 Slough Town A

Tue Dec 26 Redditch United A

Mon Jan 1 Banbury United H

Sat Jan 6 St. Neots Town A

Sat Jan 13 Weymouth H

Sat Jan 20 Hitchin Town H

Sat Jan 27 Kings Langley A

Sat Feb 3 Frome Town H

Sat Feb 10 Dunstable Town A

Sat Feb 17 Dorchester Town H

Sat Feb 24 Gosport Borough A

Sat Mar 3 Tiverton Town H

Sat Mar 10 St. Ives Town A

Sat Mar 17 Kettering Town H

Sat Mar 24 Farnborough A

Sat Mar 31 King’s Lynn Town H

Mon Apr 2 Banbury United A

Sat Apr 7 Slough Town H

Sat Apr 14 Biggleswade Town A

Sat Apr 21 Basingstoke Town H

Sat Apr 28 Bishops Stortford A