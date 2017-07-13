Henry V statue to greet visitors to Stratford?

HENRY V could soon greet visitors to Stratford if planning permission is granted for a statue to be erected on a roundabout by The Rosebird Centre.

Local businessman Tony Bird originally commissioned the statue for the opening of the Maybird Centre in the early 1990s where it was unveiled by the late Stratford-based actor Tim Pigott-Smith.

The six figure sum statue, which is made of high quality bronze, remained at the Maybird until 2013 but now Mr Bird wants to position it on a granite base on the roundabout at the top of the Shipston Road.

“Henry V is one of Shakespeare’s figures I’ve always admired,” Mr Bird told the Herald. “I removed the statue from the Maybird Centre as it was losing its impact and was not working for the town, being sited in the middle of a shopping centre principally used by local people. On the Rosebird island, everyone can see it. The statue, on this roundabout, will greet all the visitors from Oxford and London entering the town on the Shipston Road and visitors from the Cotswolds and it will help to demonstrate that Stratford is the home of William Shakespeare.”

The statue bears the face of Britain’s most famous actor Sir Laurence Olivier who arguably gave one of the finest performances of Henry V on the big screen.

John Blakeley, a well-known sculptor in the north of England designed and produced the 14ft statue and had worked with Sir Laurence Olivia previously, so the statue itself bears the exact same facial measurements of the iconic actor.

“If you go to Park Lane in London there are new high quality statues everywhere. I want a statue that will welcome people to the town,” Mr Bird said.

The application is being considered by Stratford District Council.