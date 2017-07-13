Stefanie’s supporting the bees in beauty contest final

BIDFORD’S Stefanie Hall is through to this Saturday’s national final of the Miss Earth England contest being held in Birmingham.

Stefanie, aged 35, is taking part in one of the three largest beauty pageants in the world, rated alongside Miss World and Miss Universe. She entered the contest in May.

The legal writer, who is a qualified lawyer in Australia, where she once lived, has the full support of her husband Alan; the couple married in Hawaii and now live in Bidford-upon-Avon.

An important aspect to the judging and qualification of Miss Earth is that contestants choose to support and promote a subject that is integral to the environmental well-being of the planet.

Stefanie has chosen the plight of the honey bee which plays a vital role in the continued sustenance and nutrition of mankind.

“I understand a third of the food we eat has at some stage been pollinated by bees but we know their numbers are threatened so I have chosen to write on my poster board To Bee or Not To Bee to underline my support for the cause,” Stefanie said.

She is involved in three judging rounds on Saturday, a swimwear round where Stefanie has designed something which is “creative, earthy and tribal,” then there’s a cocktail dress round – where she carries the poster board – and lastly an evening dress round.

If Stefanie wins on Saturday she’s through to the international final of Face of The World contest being held in Birmingham in November.

“If readers may like to learn how I am getting on my instagram account is @stefiehall,” said Stefanie.