FOR anyone that’s been living in a bubble for the past few weeks, there’s a new kid on the block when it comes to the entertainment offering in Stratford.

A shiny new four-screen Everyman Cinema opened its doors in the newly developed Bell Court in June – and it came with a brand promise of offering something very different to the ‘norm.’

So, to find out exactly what they meant by this, I grabbed my family of film buffs and put the Everyman experience to the test.

It’s true to say that, as seasoned cinema-goers, we are pretty discerning when it comes to customer satisfaction. We, like most people, expect a certain standard. And with all the hype surrounding this mini multiplex, our expectations were understandably high.

In no particular order, we demand comfort, choice, a friendly welcome and value for money. And on all these fronts, the Everyman delivers, although I will come back to the latter.

The first impression is very good. The bar area, complete with bespoke lighting, and wood and ceramic tiled walls and floors, provides a striking entrance to the cinema.

It’s instantly clear that this is so much more than just somewhere to get your movie fix. A convivial atmosphere and trendy vibe make it a destination in its own right. In fact the manager proudly informed me that many visitors are there to simply enjoy the cocktail bar and there’s already a sense that it’s fast becoming the meeting place of choice for social and business engagements.

Not surprising either. It’s a rare place to indulge in a cheeky cocktail in Stratford (even concocting its very own Everyman G&T) and there’s an undeniably laid back feel to the place, the balcony area overlooking Bell Court a particularly nice feature – and perfect place to enjoy a coffee or glass of the cold stuff. Easy to see why it’s appealing to a wide age range of consumer.

But if your incentive for a visit is the lure of the big screen, you’re even more likely to want to return again and again.

Everyman offers a brand new movie experience, with each of the four screens filled with a mixture of two- and three-seater sofas complete with small side tables.

The screens are housed with the latest technology: curved screens, a Sony 4K cinema projector and a Dolby 7.1 sound system and are also capable of showing 3D films.

As well as the latest mainstream movies, Everyman also offers the best of the independents, foreign language films and also plans to link via satellite to show opera, ballet and National Theatre productions. So watch this space. . . www.everymancinema.com/stratford-upon-avon

Luxury seems to be the watchword here and I have to admit that spacious leg room, roomy comfortable sofas and cushions, and even foot rests and handy side tables conjure that relaxing ‘front room’ feeling. Home from home – but with a few other people!

And food and drink orders can even be delivered to your seats any time up until the end of the film trailers.

A minor suggestion here would be serve the coffee (as nice as it is) in large mugs. Petite cappuccino cups are all very well but what you want to settle down with in your armchair at film time is a hefty cuppa that will see you through beyond the opening credits! And without the rattling of cups and saucers adding to the sound effects. I suppose this is the one area where the other cinemas score.

The food offering is freshly made and tasty. Choose from burgers, beef dog or pizzas as well as a selection of side dishes and sweet and savoury snacks. And then, if there’s still room, there’s also a small selection of fun Build Your Own ice cream sundaes. The beauty of this place is, if you haven’t got time to finish off in the bar, you can take dessert into the screen with you. No excuse not to indulge! Well, maybe one excuse. . . I said I would come back to the subject of value for money.

The unique quality of the Everyman experience is beyond doubt. (There’s even a little welcome speech before lights down which is welcome evidence of the company’s personal touch.) But, as with all these things, it comes at a cost. And what that cost should be has been a subject of much social media debate since the cinema opened here.

It’s true there are less expensive cinemas. It’s also true ‘you get what you pay for.’ And I can vouch for the ticket price value here. I would not baulk at at paying a couple of quid more to come here.

But, in my opinion, if you’re not careful a visit to Everyman – particularly with the family – can all too easily become a hideously expensive one without careful self discipline and budget control. The add-ons – in other words the snacks and drinks – are overly priced for what they are. If budget is an issue, proceed with caution here.

Overall though, I’ve been won over by this cinema and will definitely be returning.

Let’s hope the many other empty units are soon occupied to create the bustling lively social hub that Bell Court promises to be.

