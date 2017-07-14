County jobless figures fall

UNEMPLOYMENT fell in Warwickshire in June, new figures have shown.

The figure dropped from 4,385 to 4,280, following a small increase in May.

Louise Bennett, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said the drop was positive news for the region.

She said: “It is encouraging to see that unemployment has fallen across our patch and that many companies still have the confidence to expand.

“Our latest Quarterly Economic Survey, in conjunction with Warwickshire County Council, highlighted that there is a solid degree of confidence among firms in the area, particularly manufacturers.

“Many are looking to recruit but we do hear, time and again, that there is still a mismatch between the skills required and the skills available.

“This has to be one of the main priorities for government and, of course, has to be considered in Brexit negotiations due to the fact that so many companies rely on workers from the EU.”