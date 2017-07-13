Do you recognise these stolen goods?

Officers investigating a theft from a car in Warwick are appealing to local residents to come forward if they recognise a number of items that have been recovered.

In the early hours of Monday, 3rd July a witness reported seeing two men in Myton Road trying her car door and entering the vehicle. She shouted at the men who ran from the area and onto Saumur Way.

Two men, aged 19 and 17, were arrested nearby on suspicion of theft.

As part of the investigation a number of items including sat-navs, an iPod and a go-pro have been recovered by officers.

Appealing to the local community, PC Colin Devlin said: “We’ve recovered these items but as yet have been unable to identify who they belong to. If you recognise them as your own, or think you may have had something similar stolen, please get in touch. We are eager to see them returned to their rightful owners.”

If you recognise the items please contact PC Devlin at Greys Mallory by dialling 101.

Both men arrested have been released from custody under investigation pending further enquiries.

Advice and tips on how to keep your property safe can be found on our website here.