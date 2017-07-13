Wakeboarding fun at Wootton Wawen

A WEEKEND of wakeboarding fun took place at Wootton Wawen, as Spot-On Wake celebrated its official opening.

Although the venue opened for business on Good Friday, Peter McCall, who masterminded the creation of a man-made lake at Wootton Park, said he and his team had not had a chance to officially open the business.

“Whilst we have been running our wakeboard cables over the last few months, we haven’t yet stopped to officially celebrate and mark our opening,” he said,

“We held two days of activities both on and off the water to show people what we have on offer for their leisure and sporting entertainment.

“We also staged the official opening with our on site partners Equine Learning.

“The weather was good which is why we chose to stage the opening in the summer and we had 250 people attend on both days.

“The feedback has been really positive from people of all ages from teenagers and older,” added Peter.

Activities over the weekend included beginner and regular wakeboard lessons, pro wakeboard demonstrations, stand-up paddle boarding and an inflatable trampoline for youngsters.

Off the water, there were pony rides, pony painting, Pony Club presentations and horse and pony activities run by Equine Learning.

Food, refreshments and retail stalls on site for both days helped add colour to the open weekend which also included a social gathering on Saturday evening.

Wakeboarders from around the country will descend on Spot-On Wake on Sunday, 24th September, to try out the new venue. The event is open to the public to spectate.

To find out more about wakeboarding, other activities and overnight facilities at Spot-on Wake call 01564 330 498 or visit www.spotonwake.co.uk