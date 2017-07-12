Claim your FREE large popcorn with this week’s Herald

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON’S new Everyman Cinema is proving a hit with film-goers.

Everyman offers a brand new movie experience, with each of the four screens filled with a mixture of two- and three-seater sofas complete with small side tables.

The screens are housed with the latest technology: a Sony 4K cinema projector and a Dolby 7.1 sound system and are also capable of showing 3D films.

Away from the screens, the bar area, complete with bespoke lighting, and wood and ceramic tiled walls and floors, provides a striking entrance to the cinema.

But many people just decide to pop in to enjoy an exclusive Italian coffee or glass of wine or one of the Fresh Aubrey Allen Beef Burgers whilst sitting on the balcony that overlooks the stunning new Bell Court development.

And, if a movie is on the agenda, food and drink can be delivered directly to your seats.

As well as the latest mainstream movies, Everyman also offers the best of the independents, foreign language films and also plans to link via satellite to show opera, ballet and National Theatre productions.

More information and film times are available on Twitter and Facebook @everymansua

Crispin Lilly, chief executive of Everyman, said: “We are all about offering comfort and luxury hospitality, we employ our staff mainly from restaurants and the hospitality industry, so people know they will get that kind of experience.

“What is different about Everyman is that we make people fall in love with cinema, people want to come back here again and again.”