WHAT would you do with £1million? That is the question facing Stratford-on-Avon District Council – find out why on this week’s front page.
And we have an interesting development in the plans to ease congestion on Birmingham Road in Stratford-upon-Avon, and a Shipston-on-Stour teenager who was bombarded with birthday messages.
Also in this week’s Herald:
- First look in Stratford’s new library.
- Countryside campaign group’s housing warning.
- Protest planned over children’s centres review.
- Man jailed after driving the wrong way down M40.
- Marie Corelli memorial statue unveiled.
- MP backs bid to save village’s allotments.
- Brexit motion to be discussed at council meeting.
- Pictures from Alcester Duck Race, summer fayres in Alderminster, Ebrington, Halford, Loxley, Stratford and Bidford.
- Animal rights protest at farm.
- School safety campaign stepped up.
- Leisure centre wins top industry award.
- Doctor plans refugee mercy mission.
- We speak to Titus Andronicus director.
- FREE £5 popcorn at Everyman cinema.
- Stratford CC’s relief as bad run ends.
All this and more for just 70p!
Download a copy HERE.