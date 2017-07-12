Special milestone for three Warwick schools

A SMALL girl with a large spade marked a special milestone in the life of King’s High, Warwick School, and Warwick Preparatory School.

Millie Rogan, the youngest pupil in Warwick Preparatory School’s Reception class, made the first cut in the Ground Breaking ceremony on the site of the new King’s High, which is being built alongside Warwick School and Warwick Prep School.

Work on the new £30 million campus is due to begin over the coming months with completion due in 2019.

Millie was joined by Raphael de Passemar, of Warwick Junior School, Alexandra Solt, the new Head Girl of King’s High, and Tom Fawcett, new Head Boy of Warwick School.

Warwick School headmaster Gus Lock welcomed ‘our sisters from King’s High’ to the site of their new home.

The new state-of-the-art building for King’s High, and a new Sixth Form centre, is to be shared with Warwick School, although boys and girls will continue to be taught separately, apart from some combined lessons, whilst sharing co-curricular and social activities together.

Headmaster of King’s High, Richard Nicholson, said: “This brings for us all a school experience that is unique locally and, we believe, nationally: a model of how we celebrate a single sex teaching and learning environment with a rich co-educational co-curricular model. Truly ‘single sex plus’, a thoroughly 21st Century pathway for the best in education for girls and boys.”