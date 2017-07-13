In-form Copperthwaite retains club crown

FOLLOWING on from his recent victory in the Warwickshire Amateur Championship, Rob Copperthwaite continued his fine form by retaining the Club Championship at Stratford-on-Avon GC.

Played over 36 holes in one day, it wasn’t all plain sailing for the defending champion as Jeremy Pragnell opened up his front nine holes in two-under-par, including a hole-in-one.

Six-time club champion James Smith led the way after 18 holes with a one-under-par 71, two shots clear of Copperthwaite and Jamie Brookes, with 2014 champion Morgan Jackson and 2015 winner Ryan Humphriss a shot further back on 74.

A superb afternoon three-under-par round of 69 gave him a 142 36-hole total and a five-shot victory over nearest challenger Jackson on 147, with Brookes on 150.

Many members turned out in the afternoon to see the competitors play the final few holes and to see captain David Rigg present the trophy to him.