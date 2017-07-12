Thunderbirds are flying as they seal treble

STRATFORD Thunderbirds’ under-12A team have claimed their third championship of the season on the final day of the Birmingham Intermediate Netball League.

They claimed an emphatic 27-14 victory over Rylands, with the girls scoring yet another first for the Stratford-based club.

In the spring, they bagged both the Worcestershire and Coventry/Warwickshire titles and now they have now seen off the best that the West Midlands has to offer in their age group.

Thunderbirds had more to celebrate with a further four of their teams being declared champions of their respective divisions.

The under-11B, under-13A, under-13B and under-15B teams all finished top of the pile, while the under-11A, under-14B and under-15A sides were runners-up. Under-12B finished in third spot.

After a busy summer of tournaments, up and down the country, they now look forward to the Thunderbirds’ awards evening in September to celebrate the club’s second birthday.