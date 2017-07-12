Juniors rise to Dip and Dash challenge

STRATFORD Tri Club’s juniors continued their impressive season at the Shipston Dip and Dash Aquathlon on Saturday.

The club were well represented at the local race that was organised by Stratford Tri Club, with many taking part in their first aquathlon in the glorious sunshine.

The event comprised of a pool-based swim followed by a run.

First to race were the Tri Star Start athletes (50m swim, 555m run), where Stratford were represented by Martha Bullock in the girls’ race and Edward Thomas in the boys’ race, both of whom earned podium places for the club.

Martha finished the girls’ race in first place (4.07) and Edward finished in second place in the boys’ race (4.25).

Next to race were the Tri Star 1 athletes (150 metre swim, 1,100 metre run).

In the girls’ race, Stratford were represented by Lucy Thomas (4th, 8.49), Kate Pridham (5th, 8.57), Harriet Black (9th place, 10.11), Juliette Marshall (11th, 10.44) and Maisie-Joy Spiggs (12th, 10.50).

In the boys’ race, Jake Deaner continued his fine form with a podium place, finishing second (7.22) and Toby Doggett finished in 12th (10.12).

The Tri Star 2 athletes (200m swim, 1,365m run) were the next to race.

In the girls’ race, Stratford were represented by Molly Bullock (5th, 9.45), Charlotte Marshall (7th, 10.50) and Georgia Pridham (8th, 11.18).

The boys were represented by Oscar Fines-Allin, who finished in a magnificent second place (9.30), closely followed by Theo Skirvin in third place (9.34), along with Alex Adams (6th, 10.28) and Henry Doggett (8th, 11.30). In the Tri Star 3 category (300m swim, 2,730m run) Stratford were represented in the girls’ race by Ellie Deaner (5th, 17.23), Helena West (6th, 17.38) and Freya Fines-Allin (7th, 18.47), whilst in the boys’ race the club was represented by Joel Watson (4th, 15.57) and Joshua Angus (16.34).

The final category of the day was the youth category (400m swim, 4,095m run).

The club gained three further trophies here, with Abbie Wootton finishing in first place in the girls’ race (24.58), closely followed by Hope Lawton (25.56) and Ben Jones finishing in third place in the boys’ race (21.38).

The previous week also saw six of the club’s athletes travel to Eton to race in the IRC championship qualifiers at Dorney lake in a triathlon that consisted of a mass start open water swim, a draft legal bike leg and finishing with a run.

The club were represented across the age categories by Juliette Marshall, Molly Bullock, Charlotte Marshall, Theo Skirvin, Ellie Deaner and Josh Mitchell.

All of the athletes performed brilliantly and gained tremendous experience,

particularly in the challenging conditions of mass start open water swimming and

draft legal cycling, both of which were a new experience for most of the club’s athletes.

Ellie Deaner finished the race as third best placed Midlands athlete and qualified to represent the Midlands in the National Inter Regional Championships on 28th August.

Josh Mitchell finished as fourth best placed Midlands athlete and qualified as first reserve for the squad, as did Theo Skirvin at the National Inter Regional Championships, a truly impressive achievement.