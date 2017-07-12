JLR’s Amy is industry ‘rising star’

JAGUAR Land Rover engineer Dr Amy Rimmer has won Autocar magazine’s Rising Star Award for British women in the car industry.

A panel of judges recognised 29-year-old Amy’s significant work as an autonomous vehicle research engineer and her passion and commitment to the car industry.

In addition Amy, pictured left, also won the Vehicle Development category award. Amy studied mechanical engineering at Cambridge University, with placements at the McLaren F1 team.

She then completed a graduate scheme at Rolls Royce plc, before studying for a PhD, working on autonomously reversing trucks with trailers.

Amy joined Jaguar Land Rover in 2015 and now works as a research engineer on ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and autonomous systems and is developing vehicles which can navigate urban environments autonomously.

She said: “To be recognised for my work in future autonomous cars is really exciting. Encouraging young people to consider automotive careers is so important to the future of our industry.”

Jaguar Land Rover employees took 21 of the 100 places in Autocar’s list of British women in the car industry.

Among them was 21-year-old Chloe Crutchlow, who won the Apprentice category for her work on the emissions measurement technologies.

The Autocar Rising Star Awards identify and celebrate the British car industry’s most promising future female talent, highlighting the range of career opportunities available.

The awards celebrate roles from retail to manufacturing, from vehicle development to communications.

Nick Rogers, Jaguar Land Rover executive director of product engineering, said: “Our initiatives have helped to increase our female engineering workforce from nine per cent to 11 per cent, and our aim is to keep encouraging women to pursue careers in engineering and continue to attract more women into our business.”