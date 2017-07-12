More than just words

TWO Stratford-upon-Avon Girls’ Grammar School students have won national awards for philosophy and poetry.

Heléna Quinn, who is in year 12, achieved second place in the Newnham Essay Prizes for her philosophy essay about informed consent.

And Annabel Peet, in year 11, was one of the winners of the Simon Powell National Poetry Prize.

She said the inspiration for her poem, Where Your Soul Sits, was not taken so much from her own personal experiences, but from the work of poets that she admires.

Annabel has now been invited to attend a workshop in July, to be run by Daljit Nagra and Imtiaz Dharker.

She has also been given a set of books and a chance to read at a Poetry Live! event.

“I feel extremely honoured to be one of the winners,” Annabel said.

“I really admire the work done by the Poetry Live team in getting young people involved in poetry, and so am thrilled to have had my poem chosen as a winner.”