Vintage cars roar into Stratford

VINTAGE and classic cars gathered in Stratford-upon-Avon this week as part of the The Royal Automobile Club’s 1,000 mile race which was first held in 1900.

This year 63 of the world’s rarest and most beautiful pre-war cars started from Windsor and tackled roads in the Downs, before reaching Macdonald Alveston Manor Hotel at the end of the first day.

The next few days see the event visit Derbyshire, Peak District, Cheshire and Wales.

From there they will venture via Winchester and the Dorset-Buckinghamshire areas before reaching the hallowed grounds of Brooklands.

General manager Macdonald Alveston Manor Hotel, Paul Fenech, where the cars stopped on Monday said: “The sights and sounds of the cars arriving has been exhilarating. It has caused quite a buzz in town, with lots of people out on the streets to watch and wave to the drivers.”