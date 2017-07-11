Chipping Campden celebrate double promotion

The Alcester B team of Pete Watson, Tom Watson, Charlie Watson and captain Gareth Price.

THE penultimate week of the men’s Wildmoor Spa Summer Tennis League saw many titles, promotions and relegations settled.

Champions Stratford-on-Avon, still at half strength, nevertheless celebrated with a 3-1 win over Redditch HDA.

This gave Stratford a total of 45 points, while HDA slid down the table to fourth.

Alcester A kept the runners-up spot despite a shock 3-1 defeat to Henley-in-Arden, while Ardencote Manor moved clear in third following a 3-1 win over Evesham.

This result places Evesham in real danger of the drop to Division One. The other two teams looking to avoid relegation, Alcester B and Moreton-in-Marsh, played in a crunch encounter.

Alcester B claimed an invaluable 3-1 victory.to move them three points clear of the other two teams in the relegation zone and doom Moreton-in Marsh to the drop.

The decider will be played in the final week, when Alcester B play host to Evesham. Just a draw will see Alcester B to safety and send Evesham down to Division One.

With the title under their belt, Stratford could afford to field their squad and play a few reserves.

Stratford regular Callum Bailey and captain Tim Page beat Terry Iduitua and Joe Morris 6-2, 6-4 and beat Paul Green and Lubo Smoliar 6-2, 6-3. Adam Winwood and Mark Pritchard-Jeffs (Stratford) beat Green & Smoliar 3-6, 6-1, 1-0, but lost to Iduitua & Morris 1-6, 1-6.

Alcester A were surprised to be beaten 3-1 by Henley but are still favourites for the runners-up spot.

Alcester’s Gareth Price and Matt Fielding beat Brett Mackay and Sam Turner 6-3, 7-5, but lost to Matt Williams and Tom Griffiths 4-6, 4-6.

Tim Kenneally and Emma Hubbard lost to Henley’s Williams and Griffiths 1-6, 1-6 and lost to Mackay and Turner 2-6, 3-6.

The Aston Cantlow team of Mark Polden, Tony Hodson, Mark Sumners and skipper Wilf Chan.

Third-placed Ardencote Manor were back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Evesham.

Although Ben Summers and Pete Thomas began by losing to Andrew Crowther and Simon Wall 6-7, 5-7, they recovered to beat Julian Heath and Ray Foster-Morison 6-0, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Ardencote’s Christian Hardy and Jack Smith beat Heath and Foster-Morison 6-2, 6-3 and beat Crowther & Wall 6-2, 6-1.

The final Premier Division match was a vital relegation battle between Alcester B and Moreton-in-Marsh.

The 3-1 result to Alcester B meant that they just need a draw in their final match to survive.

Alcester’s Charlie Watson and Tom Watson beat Brian Lomas and Greg Stotesbury 6-4, 6-4 and beat James Elliott and Gary Jackson 6-2, 6-2.

Gareth Price and Pete Watson lost to Elliott and Jackson 6-4, 5-7, 0-1, but beat Lomas and Stotesbury 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 after a second championship tie-breaker.

In Division One, Chipping Campden have been confirmed as champions thanks to an excellent victory over Studley, who drop a place to fourth.

Pershore move up to second and are still strong contenders for promotion thanks to a 4-0 win over relegated Snitterfield.

Littleton dropped from second to third after they were beaten 3-1 by mid-table side Ardencote Manor B (26).

Stratford B played a vital match against Claverdon, which could decide which of the two will be relegated alongside Snitterfield.

In the event, Stratford B, who would have claimed a 3-1 victory, inadvertently played an illegal player who was already tied to Stratford’s A team.

This saw them fined, but more importantly a rubber in which he played and which Stratford would have won comfortably 6-1, 6-3, had to be reversed to read 6-0, 6-0 to Claverdon.

The ruling resulted in the honours being shared in a 2-2 draw and allowed Claverdon to stay just one point behind Stratford on 21.

This could prove costly, depending on the final week results, because Stratford B are due to play the first division champions Chipping Campden.

The Moreton-in-Marsh C team of Matthew Hunter, Matt Elliott, captain Chris Steele and Terry Parkes.

Division Two saw the top team Inkberrow A celebrate their championship and promotion by beating Snitterfield B and sealing the latter’s relegation to Division Three.

Alcester C confirmed their promotion to Division One as runners-up with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Shipston A who slip from third to fifth.

Third placed Henley B went down 1-3 away to Claverdon B (22).

Mid-table FISSC (28) enjoyed a 4-0 win at home to already relegated Studley B (12). This victory lifted FISSC to equal third place.

In Division Three, with a week still to go, Chipping Campden B are declared champions and promoted to Division Two following a 3-1 win over relegated Aston Cantlow.

Second-placed Inkberrow B also won 3-1, beating fourth placed Warwick 3-1 and they too have secured promotion to Division Two next summer.

The battle for the third place will go down to the final week and is between Redditch HDA B and Warwick.

Pershore B have an outside chance of finishing after they beat relegated Claverdon C 3-1.

Unlike the divisions above them who only have two teams promoted, for this year only Division Four and Five will have three teams promoted.

This penultimate week, with leaders Bidford-on-Avon A already confirmed as champions, they suffered injuries to several of their players and as a result went down 1-3 away to second-placed Inkberrow C.

Inkberrow C therefore qualified for promotion to Division Three, because with only one week to go they cannot be caught by the fourth-placed teams.

Meanwhile, Redditch HDA C (31) currently occupy the third and final promotion spot after a terrific 4-0 victory over Bidford B.

Evesham B kept their hopes of promotion alive when they claimed a 4-0 result over bottom and relegated side Moreton C.

One final result saw fifth-placed Wildmoor Spa A consolidate their position and doomed Moreton-in-Marsh B to relegation alongside their C team when Wildmoor Spa defeated them 4-0.

In Division Five, Shipston-on-Stour B, while not yet confirmed as champions, can celebrate their promotion to Division Four.

They had a great 3-1 win over Chipping Campden C, who slipped to fourth place, but have a rained off game in hand over the others.

Climbing another place to second spot, league newcomers Tysoe enjoyed a 3-1 win over Wildmoor Spa B and the chance to take up the second promotion place for now.

Warwickshire County Council moved up into the third promotion place thanks to a 3-1 victory over Inkberrow D.

Henley-in-Arden C took the honours 4-0 when they played bottom-of-the-table Redditch HDA D.