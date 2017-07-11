Chipping Campden celebrate double promotion

THE penultimate week of the men’s Wildmoor Spa Summer Tennis League saw many titles, promotions and relegations settled.

Champions Stratford-on-Avon, still at half strength, nevertheless celebrated with a 3-1 win over Redditch HDA.

This gave Stratford a total of 45 points, while HDA slid down the table to fourth.

Alcester A kept the runners-up spot despite a shock 3-1 defeat to Henley-in-Arden, while Ardencote Manor moved clear in third following a 3-1 win over Evesham.

This result places Evesham in real danger of the drop to Division One. The other two teams looking to avoid relegation, Alcester B and Moreton-in-Marsh, played in a crunch encounter.

Alcester B claimed an invaluable 3-1 victory.to move them three points clear of the other two teams in the relegation zone and doom Moreton-in Marsh to the drop.

The decider will be played in the final week, when Alcester B play host to Evesham. Just a draw will see Alcester B to safety and send Evesham down to Division One.

With the title under their belt, Stratford could afford to field their squad and play a few reserves.

Stratford regular Callum Bailey and captain Tim Page beat Terry Iduitua and Joe Morris 6-2, 6-4 and beat Paul Green and Lubo Smoliar 6-2, 6-3. Adam Winwood and Mark Pritchard-Jeffs (Stratford) beat Green & Smoliar 3-6, 6-1, 1-0, but lost to Iduitua & Morris 1-6, 1-6.

Alcester A were surprised to be beaten 3-1 by Henley but are still favourites for the runners-up spot.

Alcester’s Gareth Price and Matt Fielding beat Brett Mackay and Sam Turner 6-3, 7-5, but lost to Matt Williams and Tom Griffiths 4-6, 4-6.

Tim Kenneally and Emma Hubbard lost to Henley’s Williams and Griffiths 1-6, 1-6 and lost to Mackay and Turner 2-6, 3-6.

Third-placed Ardencote Manor were back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Evesham.

Although Ben Summers and Pete Thomas began by losing to Andrew Crowther and Simon Wall 6-7, 5-7, they recovered to beat Julian Heath and Ray Foster-Morison 6-0, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Ardencote’s Christian Hardy and Jack Smith beat Heath and Foster-Morison 6-2, 6-3 and beat Crowther & Wall 6-2, 6-1.

The final Premier Division match was a vital relegation battle between Alcester B and Moreton-in-Marsh.

The 3-1 result to Alcester B meant that they just need a draw in their final match to survive.

Alcester’s Charlie Watson and Tom Watson beat Brian Lomas and Greg Stotesbury 6-4, 6-4 and beat James Elliott and Gary Jackson 6-2, 6-2.

Gareth Price and Pete Watson lost to Elliott and Jackson 6-4, 5-7, 0-1, but beat Lomas and Stotesbury 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 after a second championship tie-breaker.

In Division One, Chipping Campden have been confirmed as champions thanks to an excellent victory over Studley, who drop a place to fourth.

Pershore move up to second and are still strong contenders for promotion thanks to a 4-0 win over relegated Snitterfield.

Littleton dropped from second to third after they were beaten 3-1 by mid-table side Ardencote Manor B (26).

Stratford B played a vital match against Claverdon, which could decide which of the two will be relegated alongside Snitterfield.

In the event, Stratford B, who would have claimed a 3-1 victory, inadvertently played an illegal player who was already tied to Stratford’s A team.

This saw them fined, but more importantly a rubber in which he played and which Stratford would have won comfortably 6-1, 6-3, had to be reversed to read 6-0, 6-0 to Claverdon.

The ruling resulted in the honours being shared in a 2-2 draw and allowed Claverdon to stay just one point behind Stratford on 21.

This could prove costly, depending on the final week results, because Stratford B are due to play the first division champions Chipping Campden.

Division Two saw the top team Inkberrow A celebrate their championship and promotion by beating Snitterfield B and sealing the latter’s relegation to Division Three.

Alcester C confirmed their promotion to Division One as runners-up with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Shipston A who slip from third to fifth.

Third placed Henley B went down 1-3 away to Claverdon B (22).

Mid-table FISSC (28) enjoyed a 4-0 win at home to already relegated Studley B (12). This victory lifted FISSC to equal third place.

In Division Three, with a week still to go, Chipping Campden B are declared champions and promoted to Division Two following a 3-1 win over relegated Aston Cantlow.

Second-placed Inkberrow B also won 3-1, beating fourth placed Warwick 3-1 and they too have secured promotion to Division Two next summer.

The battle for the third place will go down to the final week and is between Redditch HDA B and Warwick.

Pershore B have an outside chance of finishing after they beat relegated Claverdon C 3-1.

Unlike the divisions above them who only have two teams promoted, for this year only Division Four and Five will have three teams promoted.

This penultimate week, with leaders Bidford-on-Avon A already confirmed as champions, they suffered injuries to several of their players and as a result went down 1-3 away to second-placed Inkberrow C.

Inkberrow C therefore qualified for promotion to Division Three, because with only one week to go they cannot be caught by the fourth-placed teams.

Meanwhile, Redditch HDA C (31) currently occupy the third and final promotion spot after a terrific 4-0 victory over Bidford B.

Evesham B kept their hopes of promotion alive when they claimed a 4-0 result over bottom and relegated side Moreton C.

One final result saw fifth-placed Wildmoor Spa A consolidate their position and doomed Moreton-in-Marsh B to relegation alongside their C team when Wildmoor Spa defeated them 4-0.

In Division Five, Shipston-on-Stour B, while not yet confirmed as champions, can celebrate their promotion to Division Four.

They had a great 3-1 win over Chipping Campden C, who slipped to fourth place, but have a rained off game in hand over the others.

Climbing another place to second spot, league newcomers Tysoe enjoyed a 3-1 win over Wildmoor Spa B and the chance to take up the second promotion place for now.

Warwickshire County Council moved up into the third promotion place thanks to a 3-1 victory over Inkberrow D.

Henley-in-Arden C took the honours 4-0 when they played bottom-of-the-table Redditch HDA D.