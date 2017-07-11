Full steam ahead for adopt a train station project

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON’S railway station has become a riot of colour following the launch of London Midland’s latest Adopt a Station project.

The innovative gardening project was officially unveiled by mayor, Victoria Alcock, and members of the local community.

The project aims to enhance the station environment by decorating platforms with floral displays, creating a more attractive welcome for visitors.

The gardening work is being carried out by the newly-formed Friends of Stratford Station (FOSS), whose members will be supported by the Stratford station management team.

Among FOSS’ 11 members are four people from Avon Support Limited, an organisation offering activities and care services to people with physical and learning disabilities.

Other adopters include Warwickshire county councillor and Stratford town councillor Jenny Fradgley, Canon David Capron, Charles Bates of Stratford in Bloom, a volunteer from Blenheim Nursery, and local residents.

After adding finishing touches to the new sustainable and wildlife-friendly planting on platform two, the green-fingered volunteers were presented with a special station adoption plaque in recognition of their endeavours.

Around one million journeys are made to and from Stratford’s station every year, according to figures produced by the Office of Rail and Road.