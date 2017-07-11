Heads call for post-election urgency over funding fears

HEADTEACHERS have called for an end to the uncertainty over funding as a matter of urgency.
In a letter sent to Stratford-on-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi last Monday, the heads of the district’s ten secondary schools and the principal of Stratford College describe the pre-election pledge of an extra £4billion as ‘insufficient to maintain the national education system’.
The letter adds that an adequately funded public education system ‘should be a modest aspiration for the fifth largest economy in the world, rather than a view which appears to have been allowed to become a partisan position in the minds of some voters’.
Documents published during the consultation into the proposed new National Funding Formula (NFF) show Stratford’s secondary schools would lose between around one per cent and three per cent in core funding if it was introduced.
Clive Sentence, principal at Alcester Grammar School and the spokesman for the South Warwickshire Education Partnership, the headteachers’ group, told the Herald: “We know that no change is not an option, and we know there will be change, and we have to give the government the benefit of time.
“But schools need to be looking at their 2018 to 2020 budgets so there is no a sense of urgency.
“We need some decisions and we need the new funding formula to be significantly better than the one we have been presented with. It needs to be better for schools that are already poorly funded compared to other areas, as Warwickshire is, because that is not acceptable.”
Earlier this week schools minister Nick Gibb insisted no school will see its funding cut and that free lunches for infants will not be scrapped, something previously announced to help make more money available for ’ general budgets.
Mr Gibb also said that the government would respond to the NFF consultation ‘very shortly’.
Mr Zahawi was unavailable for comment but a spokesman for him said he would respond directly to headteachers.