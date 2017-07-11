Riders pedal £1k for Mencap

THE first Ride for Bikes Hilly Challenge has raised £1,000 for Heart of England Mencap.

Thirty cyclists completed a challenging 60km ride that started and finished at Meon Vale Leisure Centre on Sunday, 25th June.

The money will go towards adding to Mencap’s fleet of adapted bikes to allow local people with learning disabilities to enjoy the benefits of cycling.

A team from the Stratford charity also completed 60km indoors, taking turns on a static bike, with chief executive, Helena Wallis, taking them over the line.

It is hoped that both will become an annual event.

Fundraising manager, Cath Errington, said: “We owe a huge thank you to everyone who supported this event, our sponsor Rosconn Group, and most importantly to all of those cyclists who took part.

“Thanks to them we have managed to raise £1,000, which to a small charity like ours, makes a very big difference.”