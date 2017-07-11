‘Peaceful demonstration’ held outside farm

A VEGAN charity held a ‘peaceful demonstration’ outside a farm in Oxhill, yesterday, Monday.

Representatives from Viva were outside Hogwood Pig Farm, with a banner and pig masks.

Around 50 people took part, including other animal rights groups. Police were also in attendance.

Among the claims, alleged undercover footage from Viva shows ‘cruel farrowing crates, a lack of environmental enrichment, overcrowding, tail mutilations as well as dead and extremely sick pigs’.

The video was obtained overnight on Thursday 1st June and Friday 2nd June, alleging to show the conditions at the farm.

APHA made a visit to the farm premises on Monday 5th June.

But a letter from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) addressed to the farmer read: “At the time of my visit I found no evidence of unnecessary suffering among the animals which I saw and that, as far as could be ascertained at that time, the welfare legislation appeared to be complied with.”

Viva also held an outreach, in Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, yesterday afternoon, Monday, as part of the group’s Face Off campaign.

Virtual reality headsets allegedly showing footage from inside the farm were available for the public to view, and members of the public were also invited to sign a petition calling to close the farm down.