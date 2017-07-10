First glimpse of Stratford’s new look library

THE re-opening of the public library on Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, following refurbishments, will take place this Wednesday at 9am.

The Herald was given an exclusive look at the new layout of the library today, Monday, which also includes a registry office for births and deaths, and a beautifully designed room known as the ‘Henley Room’ where weddings will take place from September onwards.

The modern feel of the library is striking in comparison to the setting; with a computer room and access to the internet plus a full complement of books on two floors.

Focus has also been directed to access to the building and computers are within easy reach of all users.

Opening hours have been lengthened from 9am to 5pm on Monday to Friday, and 10am to 3pm on Saturday.

Full story in this Thursday’s Herald.