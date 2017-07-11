Events help to celebrate summer

A COLOURFUL Maypole became a joyous focal point for the community of Brailes as youngsters danced around it clutching ribbons to create a traditional English summer scene.

St George’s Church and Brailes CE Primary held a summer fete last Saturday on the playing field next to Brailes Village Hall which also featured classic cars and motorbikes, refreshments, face painting and music.

This annual event – organised by the Friends of Brailes School – helps raise money for the school and was well attended by local people who cheered and clapped the Maypole youngsters who had prepared various routines as they were led around the pole by Brailes Primary teacher Rachael Lock.

Executive head of Brailes Primary and Shipston Acorns, Christian Hilton said: “This is a fabulous community event for the village. It is necessary for us to join with the church for the fete and a lot of families attend. The Friends of Brailes School do an amazing job raising money for the school and we have a strong parent’s association as well.”

Meanwhile, funds raised from a fete held in Henley-in-Arden, on Saturday, 1st July, will benefit St John’s Church and St Nicholas Church in the town.

Clothes, cakes, bric-a–brac, a tombola, a barbeque and a Pimms tent all added to the pleasant summer feel of the occasion which organiser Daphne Jones said had “gone very well.”

