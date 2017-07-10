Stratford and Alcester progress to Junior Cup final

A NEW name will appear on the Wildmoor Spa League Junior Cup following the semi-final play-off event at Littletons Tennis Club last week.

All four of the competitions group winners went head-to-head, with Alcester A and Stratford coming out on top, ahead of HDA Redditch A and Littletons A.

The play-off matches produced some good quality competitive tennis watched by coaches, parents and league officials in dry conditions.

In the first round of matches the reigning club champions HDA Redditch A’s pair of players Finlay Shannon and Caleb Ravenscroft began well against the hosts, Littletons’ Daniel Reynolds and Fraser Bennett.

The Redditch side eventually ran out 6-2 victors. On the other court, Alcester boys Luke Clemons and Adam Haerle just about overcame Stratford lads George Adams and Joe Pinnock 6-4.

In round two, Alcester defeated Redditch HDA, claiming another victory, this time 6-2, while Stratford strolled to a 6-0 win over Littletons.

So to the final round with Alcester looking favourites to qualify with four points up to that point. However, both Stratford and Redditch HDA had everything to play for with two points apiece.

Alcester maintained a 100 per cent record and took command to beat Littletons 6-0, while Stratford comfortably qualified as runners-up by overpowering Redditch HDA by the same scoreline.

The losing pairs at the play-offs, Littletons and HDA Redditch, were presented with individual awards for winning their respective pools B and C.

Meanwhile, Alcester and Stratford-on-Avon will now go forward to play in a full match final, alongside the men’s Inter-League Charity Cup final, to be played at the Wildmoor Spa Tiger Courts, Alcester Road, Stratford-on-Avon, on Sunday, 3rd September at 2.30pm.

Their awards, along with cups and all the league trophies will be presented following the finals at the league’s annual presentation.