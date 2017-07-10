Weekend cricket results

Birmingham Premier League Division Three

Stratford-upon-Avon 268 all out (17pts) drew with Worcester Nomads 159-9 (7pts)

Second XI Division

Worcester Nomads 222-9 (3pts) lost to Stratford-upon-Avon 223-2 (20pts) by eight wickets

Pedigree Cotswold Hills League Premier Division

Leamington 3rds 254-7 (21pts) beat Shipston-on-Stour 253 all out (8pts) by three wickets

Tanworth and Camp Hill 223-9 (22pts) beat Catherine-de-Barnes 191 all out (8pts) by 32 runs

Leek Wootton 142 all out (4pts) lost to Alcester and Ragley 143-4 (20pts) by six wickets

Norton Lindsey 133 all out (5pts) lost to Wellesbourne 134-6 (19pts) by four wickets

Long Itchington 171-9 (3pts) lost to Exhall and Wixford 173-1 (21pts) by nine wickets

Division One

Ashton-under-Hill 105 all out (2pts) lost to Overbury 106-3 (21pts) by seven wickets

Kenilworth Wardens 3rds 162-9 (6pts) lost to Lapworth 260-6 (21pts) by 98 runs

Chipping Campden 258-9 (21pts) beat Kineton 225-9 (9pts) by 33 runs

Rowington 146-1 (20pts) beat FISSC 144-9 (2pts) by nine wickets

Warwick CC Staff 137-7 (18pts) beat Winchcombe 135 all out (5pts) by three wickets

Division Two

The Lenches 242-7 (5pts) lost to Bretforton 242-7 (22pts) by 107 runs

Badsey 117 all out (4pts) lost to Temple Grafton 247-7 (24pts) by 130 runs

Wellesbourne 2nds 161-2 (20pts) beat Moreton-in-Marsh 160-6 (4pts) by eight wickets

Broadway 166-9 (4pts) lost to Woodbourne 170-3 (20pts) by seven wickets

Ashorne 173 all out (6pts) lost to Elmley Castle 257-7 (22pts) by 84 runs

Division Three

Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 114 all out (6pts) lost to Dorridge and Hockley Heath 177 all out (23pts) by 63 runs

Exhall and Wixford 2nds 238 all out (10pts) lost to Norton Lindsey 2nds 283 all out (22pts) by 45 runs

Stoneleigh 162-3 (21pts) beat Long Itchington 2nds 161 all out (4pts) by seven wickets

Stratford Bards 304-3 (22pts) beat Ebrington 181 all out (5pts) by 123 runs

Stanway 292-4 (22pts) beat Earlswood 3rds 163 all out (5pts) by 129 runs

Division Four

Overbury 2nds 120 all out (3pts) lost to Leamington 4ths 123-5 (20pts) by five wickets

Inkberrow 210-7 (7pts) lost to Blockley 211-4 (21pts) by six wickets

Adlestrop 139 all out (21pts) beat Mickleton 61 all out (5pts) by 78 runs

Catherine-de-Barnes 2nds 146 all out (3pts) lost to Bidford-on-Avon 147-3 (20pts) by seven wickets

Henley-in-Aren 124 all out (6pts) lost to Tanworth and Camp Hill 133 all out (19pts) by nine runs

Division Five

Claverdon 323-6 (20pts) beat Ashton-under-Hill 2nds 186-7 (7pts) by 137 runs

Earlswood 4ths 149-8 (4pts) lost to Rowington 2nds 175-5 (20pts) by 26 runs

Welford-on-Avon 77 all out (1pt) lost to Great Alne 79-2 (21pts) by eight wickets

Fladbury 263-1 (22pts) beat Leek Wootton 2nds 259-7 (5pts) by nine wickets

Alcester and Ragley 2nds 248-4 (22pts) beat Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 157 all out (5pts) by 91 runs

Division Six

Kenilworth 3rds 94-1 (21pts) beat Kenilworth Wardens 5ths 93 all out (0pts) by nine wickets

Winchcombe 2nds 261-7 (19pts) beat Norton Lindsey 3rds 207-5 (8pts) by 54 runs

Bearley 298-5 (24pts) beat Earlswood 5ths 95 all out (2pts) by 203 runs

Lapworth 2nds 137-5 (19pts) beat Chipping Campden 136 all out (4pts) by five wickets

Bretforton 2nds 200-8 (8pts) lost to Warwick 3rds 216-7 (21pts) by 16 runs

Astwood Bank 5ths 83 all out (1pt) lost to Broadway 87-2 (21pts) by eight wickets

Alvechurch 4ths 179-5 (23pts) beat Warwick CC Staff 96 all out (2pts) by 83 runs