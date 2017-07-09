Wimbledon sensation Willis stars again with doubles upset

WARWICK’S Marcus Willis caused another Wimbledon sensation as he and Jay Clarke knocked out the defending champions in round two of the doubles on Saturday.

Last year’s SW19 cult hero paired up with Clarke as a wild-card team this year and sent the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert crashing to defeat on Court Three.

Britons Willis and Clarke won 3-6 6-1 7-6 (7/3) 5-7 6-3 against the second seeds to reach the last-16 stage.

Willis, a coach at Warwick Boat Club, said: “I don’t really know how to explain that one. We played great and the crowd got behind us.

“It was awesome, especially the way we came out in the fifth and kept on going because we’d had three match points and didn’t do a lot wrong. It’s easy to let your heads drop but we fought really hard.

“Our expectations were to lose properly but I knew we could get close and if we racked up the games on our serve anything could happen.

“We took a few risks and it paid off, and we played really well. We always go in thinking we can win.”