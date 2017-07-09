Stratford denied victory as Nomads hang on for draw

STRATFORD’S inability to take the last Worcester Nomads wicket leaves them looking over their shoulder five points above the Birmingham Premier League Division Three danger zone.

Adrian Witts (54), John Price (49) and David Bailey (44) saw the Panthers to 268 all out with Ben Schiffmann taking 3-47 for Nomads.

Worcester hung on at 159-9 after 58 overs after losing their ninth wicket at 131. Guy Davies hit 60 for Nomads with Anthony Pratley taking 4-43 for Stratford.

Full report and reaction in next week’s Herald.