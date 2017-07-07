Cycling personality fined over drunken bike ride

AN cycling writer and presenter has been found guilty of being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle.

Richard Cunynghame, of Chipping Campden, appeared at City of London Magistrates’ Court where he was also convicted of failing to stop for a police officer.

The court heard 36-year-old was told by police to pull over to the side of the road after getting into a heated argument with a taxi driver on Kings Road, Chelsea.

Cunynghame cycled off at sped, eventually hitting another car and falling off his bike.

He claimed he only had two glasses of wine at the time of the crash in March, although magistrates were also told he had no lights on and was not wearing a safety helmet.

Cunynghame was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £620 plus a £20 surcharge.

He describes himself, on his LinkedIn page, as presenter, director, producer, writer, having written for Dirt Bike magazine and worked on ITV’s The Cycling Show.