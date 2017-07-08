Boost for Warwickshire sport as LTA spearheads £250m transformation of Britain’s tennis courts

WARWICKSHIRE’S tennis community is set to benefit from the biggest ever grassroots investment in the sport.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has announced that The Transforming British Tennis Together initiative aims to make courts across the country more useable and accessible to everyone over the next ten years.

The £250m transformation of Britain’s tennis courts comes at a time of huge momentum in elite British tennis and unprecedented levels of interest and pride in the sport, which together have inspired many more people to pick up a racket.

The LTA has committed to investing £125 million to improve community tennis facilities across the country, and plans to unlock a further £125 million through match funding from community networks with a shared vision for growing the game.

Now, the organisation is encouraging communities to work together on strong, joined up bids which will enable them to bring tennis to a wider audience.

The funding will ensure that some of the key barriers to playing tennis are overcome. Currently, while 45 per cent of club outdoor courts are floodlit across the Midlands, only 14 per cent of park courts have lights.

Furthermore, booking and gaining access to a court too often relies on old, analogue systems, making it difficult to organise a game.

There is unmet demand for tennis in the region and a recent LTA survey found that 20.1 per cent of people in the Midlands are interested in playing the game.

Improving facilities and making them more accessible and useable is seen as key to meeting that demand and increasing participation.

The LTA aims to deliver 1,500 newly covered indoor courts, over 8,000 newly floodlit courts and nearly 3,000 court entry systems across the country over the next decade.

Details of the initiative were revealed at Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham, which recently benefited from improvements funded by the LTA, Birmingham City Council and Sport England.

The improvements, which included six refurbished courts, fencing and floodlights, has seen usage increase as a consequence, with over 3,000 players using the facilities since completion.

Claire Brown, LTA Head of Midland Region said: “This is an amazing and transformational opportunity for tennis in the Midlands.

“More and more people are enjoying the sport and there is a real appetite for the improvement and regeneration of local courts.

“There has never been a better time for tennis to increase its number of participants and this investment from the LTA plus further support from partner organisations is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform our local tennis facilities and get more people playing.”

The LTA is now calling on tennis clubs, parks, local government, volunteers, coaches and businesses across the region to come together and register their interest in bidding for the funds to transform their local tennis courts.

For more information visit www.lta.org.uk/TBTT