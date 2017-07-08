Watson prepares to take on the world

STRATFORD snooker player Stuart Watson is targeting success on the world stage after enjoying an excellent European Open campaign last month.

Watson, who practises at Stratford Sports Club in Swans Nest Lane, played for England in various competitions in Albania.

The 41-year-old reached the last 16 of both the European Open and European Masters, while he progressed to the last eight of the European Team Championship, alongside team-mate Wayne Brown, of St Helens.

“Considering it was my first time, I’m happy, but I was also disappointed not to do even better,” said Watson.

“But I can build on this for next time. My game is getting better and better and I know if I can get a sponsor on board it will raise it to another level.”

Watson is now hoping for selection to the World Teams event in Egypt later this month.

To sponsor Watson, telephone 07794 864802.