College brings learning home

A TRADITIONAL farm house in the grounds of Moreton Morrell College has been transformed into a place where students with special educational needs can learn to live independently.

The White House was officially opened yesterday by Angela Joyce, Warwickshire College principal and chief executive, and Cllr Colin Hayfield, the portfolio holder for education and learning on Warwickshire County Council, which has funded the work.

The council made £292,375 available to renovate and convert the existing farm buildings at Moreton Morrell College as an independent living and learning resource to teach life skills for supported living, employment skills, health and wellbeing and social inclusion.

It was designed as a hub to bring together the key agencies involved in successful transition for students from school to college, and from further education to wider opportunities in adulthood.

Supported learning students from Leamington and Moreton Morrell will use the White House to learn about budgeting, shopping, healthy lifestyle choices, and independent living skills.

The kitchen is adapted with adjustable worktops, a sink and cooker hob, laundry room, bathroom/ wet room with a hoist, and the doors have all been widened and wheelchair accessible slopes built.

There is a dining room and living room/bed sitting room to develop communal living skills, and upstairs there are two bedrooms equipped to allow students to practice household management.

There are also conferencing facilities and extra classrooms to facilitate a wider curriculum, such as enterprise and work skills.

Romy Dixon, head of supported learning at the college, said: “The house is set up to give a real experience of domestic life but with some very special features and facilities to create a flexible learning environment that is accessible and structured around experiential learning.

“It is a fantastic place to learn and the students love it here.”

Cllr Hayfield added: “The council is committed to exploring and extending opportunities for learning to our most vulnerable residents.

“The facilities at the White House are now outstanding and the county council was pleased to support the excellent work that is taking place there.”