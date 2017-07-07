TV cameras on motor museum bargain hunt!

THE Bargain Hunt TV cameras will be at the British Motor Museum on Sunday.

The popular daytime BBC show’s presenter Anita Manning and two experts, Philip Serrell and Richard Madley, will be filming at the antiques fair organised Field Dog Fairs.

The red and blue teams will go head-to-head with their antiques experts looking for the best items to buy from the thousands that will be for sale.

Stalls will include glassware specialists and period furniture to vintage clothing and a local artist selling her hand-made cards and artworks, items to suit all tastes and pockets.

Charlotte Milford, marketing director at Field Dog Fairs, said “We really enjoy working with Bargain Hunt and are delighted that they have chosen to film at our events again this year.

“Presenter, Anita Manning, has never been to the British Motor Museum before, so little does she know what a treat she is in for.”

Entry to the antiques fair is £4 per person, with concession £3 and under 16s free, but does not include entry to the motor museum.