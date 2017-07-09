NHS staff honoured with annual awards

AWARDS have been handed out to staff at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) in recognition of the care that they provide.

The trust used its Annual Members’ Meeting as an opportunity to highlight the different areas of good practice that has seen it ranked as one of the best performing in the NHS, statistically and according to patient and staff surveys.

A judging panel for the Best Clinical Practice Awards looked for examples where clinical staff had introduced ways of working that have supported improvements in patient care.

Coventry University sponsored awards that they presented to Nurse Caroline Cody and Allied Health Professional Julie Wilkinson.

The medical award went to Consultant James Reid.

GEM awards were handed out to members of staff after they were nominated by colleagues or members of the public for Going the Extra Mile.

Clinical support worker, Katie Milner, picked up the clinical award, ward administrator, Karen Austin, the non-clinical one and the team award was presented to staff who developed the trust’s DIGIT I.T system.

Russell Hardy presented his annual Chairman’s Award to theAcute Medical Team for their dedication to transforming the way that urgent care is delivered to patients.

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust runs hospitals in Warwick, Stratford, Shipston and Leamington, as well as out-of-hospital community services.

Mr Hardy said: “I always look forward to our Annual Members’ Meeting because it is a chance to look back at all of the hard work from all of our staff over the past year.

“In addition to celebrating another successful year, the event gives us an opportunity to share with our local community our plans for the year ahead, seeking their views on how we can best meet their needs.”