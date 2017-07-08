Anniversary Songs of Praise

THE annual Songs of Praise takes place for the 20th year at the bandstand at Stratford Recreation Ground tomorrow, Sunday, 9th July.

It was first held during organiser Margaret Beckett’s year as Mayor of Stratford.

The Coventry Salvation Army Band will play the music for the 19th year with pupils from The Willows Primary School singing three songs.

There will be 11 songs on the hymn sheet, some of which are by public request.

Favourites over the years have included And Can It Be, I Vow to Thee, My County and Abide With Me.

Maureen, a member of the congregation at Stratford Methodist Church, said: “I started it when I was Mayor, I just thought the bandstand was the perfect spot for something like that.

“We print 300 hymn sheets and they usually all go.”

It starts this year at 4.30pm and entry is free.