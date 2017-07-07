Bexson claims podium finish in gruelling Exmoor Ironman

EMMA Bexson claimed a podium finish in the testing Wimbleball Ironman 70.3 race, held in the scenic Exmoor countryside.

Stratford Triathlon Club sent two athletes to take part, with Bexson claiming first place in her age group (F40-44), while Leighanne Earley was delighted to finish 47th in the same category.

Earley had a personal mission to complete as in last year’s race she missed the cut off time for the bike leg by minutes.

She had been working hard on her swimming and cycling and it has showed in her 2017 results.

Earley swam nearly three minutes quicker this time around and her bike leg was 25 minutes faster, sailing through the cut off without issue.

She completed the race in 7hrs 23mins and said: “I’m so chuffed. It’s a brutal course and it got me last year. I just can’t believe my time.”

Bexson’s spectacular finish saw her clock a time of 5hrs 49mins, an improvement of four minutes on her 2014 effort.

She said: “I’m really sad to see the end of an iconic race, but I’m chuffed to take the podium in what will be the last ever Exmoor Ironman 70.3.”