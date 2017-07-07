Quarry campaigners dig deep

RESIDENTS vehemently opposed to a proposed sand and gravel quarry near Barford have raised £10,000 to hire lawyers to fight their cause.

Residents from Barford, Wasperton and Sherbourne gathered together for a pig roast and an auction of promises to raise money for their fight against the proposed quarry on the outskirts of the villages.

It would be situated on 300 acres of prime agricultural land adjacent to the Barford to Wellesbourne road.

About 100 members of the community met up at Barford Village Hall last Saturday where 50 promises were auctioned off by the auctioneer, James Hawksford, who is also a resident of Barford.

Allan Murdoch, chairman of the Sand and Gravel Action Committee, said: “The money raised has exceeded our expectation and we are absolutely delighted with the end results.

“We have a battle on our hands and are determined to fight it to the end. The proposed quarry will have a big impact on our village in so many ways.

“The health risks, for a start, are alarming, and you only have to go to countries where silicosis is highly recognised as a major health risk to see the effects it can have on a community.”

Mr Murdoch added: “We estimate a further 700 lorries on our roads per week if the quarry goes ahead. The pollution and dust from these lorries alone will not only be undesirable but unacceptable.

“The blight on our landscape and the impact on Listed buildings is also of major concern. And of course, there is the issue of taking away valuable agriculture land.”

Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) draft Minerals Plan sets out the preferred sites for the extraction of minerals in support of development over the next 15 years.

It includes land at Wasperton Heath Farm in Barford, Glebe Farm in Wasperton, and Lower Farm in Salford Priors.

The public consultation was held earlier this year, but the findings have yet to be published. is expected to be put forward in the local minerals plan for Warwick County Council over the coming months.

It is anticipated the quarry will be operational for some 20 plus years.

Stratford-on-Avon District Council has expressed concern about the Glebe Farm site, citing its close proximity to the River Avon and Charlecote Park.