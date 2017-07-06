Shipston Colts cycle ride for terror attack victims

SHIPSTON Rugby Club Colts cycled 3,066km and raised £2,678 in aid of the victims and survivors of the Manchester and London terror attacks.

Moved by the tragic events in Manchester and London, Colts coach Steve Landrey was inspired to gather his team together to raise money for the families affected.

Starting at 6pm on Friday night (30thJune) the boys took turns to cycle a loop of 20km through the villages of Kineton, Radway and Tysoe for 24 hours.

Despite torrential rain they racked up a grand total of 3,066km by Saturday evening. The only respite came when a lady’s invitation team took over so the colts could watch the British Lions test match and enjoy a Full English breakfast courtesy of Kineton Sports and Social Club.

“I am hugely proud of the commitment and effort the boys have demonstrated in raising well over our target of £2,000 for the British Red Cross Solidarity Fund.” Steve said. “Most of the boys cycled around 140km so there are a few tired legs amongst the squad and coaching staff.”

He also thanked the Kineton Sports and Social Club for acting as hosts for the event, allowing the team to establish a mini campsite and event HQ on the site.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shipstonrugbycolts