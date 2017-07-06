COMPETITION Win a meal at Café Rouge

Café Rouge is a well-established French bistro on Sheep Street, Stratford-upon-Avon.

There is a new exciting menu where you can enjoy everything from a light lunch to a romantic dinner, birthday parties and, now, also a new meeting room.

The restaurant is especially designed for Stratford with a theme of French Theatre and Shakespeare — a celebration of our town’s heritage as well as the bistro French spirit.

This week the restaurant has teamed up with the Herald to offer readers the chance to win one of three £100 vouchers to spend in Café Rouge.

Lovebirds can settle down behind luxurious velvet curtains, whole walls are devoted to vintage posters and hand-scripted Shakespeare quotes and the beautiful ‘Secret Garden’ remains perfect for any occasion — from catching up with friends through to family dinners.

The bistro is pleased to present a brand new menu and an exciting seasonal menu where you can taste proper freshlycooked French food.

The selection of the menu offers a variety of authentic French dishes to make you feel like you are in France, including snails.

Café Rouge works very closely with French suppliers to assure the authenticity of the products and the freshness.

Head chef, Marzena Przygrodzka, is passionate about French cousine making sure that everything that goes out from the kitchen is freshly made and perfectly presented.

To be in with a chance of winning, pick up a copy of the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald dated Thursday, 6th July. Entries should arrive by midday on Wednesday, 12th July.