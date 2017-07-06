Cycling race draws in huge crowds and £2million

ALMOST 100,000 people lined the streets of Warwickshire when some of the world’s best female cyclists raced through the county last month.

The 95,000 crowd that watched stage three of June’s OVO Energy Women’s Tour included 7,500 schoolchildren, while 20,000 people gathered at the finish line in Leamington town centre, up on the 15,000 who saw the race end in Stratford’s Bridge Street last year.

Some 312,000 watched coverage of the Warwickshire stage on ITV4, with the show broadcast in 100 countries, and early indications are that £2million was pumped into the local economy.

SweetSpot, organisers of the tour, has released its initial assessment, describing the Warwickshire stage as the best in the race’s four-year history in terms of racing, crowds, scenery and local delivery.

Praise also went to the county’s highways team for the quality of the roads which were likened to a ‘billiards table’ by some riders.

The 93-mile stage between Atherstone in the north of the county and Leamington did not take riders into Stratford-upon-Avon town centre itself.

But they did pass through a large part of the district, including Moreton Morrell, Wellesbourne, Ettington, Halford, Tredington, Upper Brailes, Upper Tysoe, Little Kineton, Kineton, Edgehll, Burton Dassett, Fenny Compton, Southam and Upton.

Mick Bennett, race director of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour, said: “The Warwickshire stage was a tremendous success with feedback from the riders and teams being universally positive about the crowds and the route, and we are delighted that the hard work from all of the partners involved paid off in such a spectacular way.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, which co-hosted the event with the University of Warwick, added: “In hosting the Women’s Tour, our aims as a county council are to boost the local economy with the many tourists who come to Warwickshire from outside of the county; to showcase Warwickshire to a wider global audience and to put the county on the map as a world-class destination for tourism; and to generate interest in cycling as a healthy pastime, particularly among our younger residents.

“We are very confident that we achieved these goals in no small measure and this wonderful news from the race organisers supports that view.”