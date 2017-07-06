In this week’s Herald. . .

A HUGE new business park is set to be built on the outskirts of Stratford-upon-Avon, with plans due to go on show next week.
- School hosts anti-bullying week.
- Drone man in court.
- New home for Henry V statue?
- Headteachers’ fresh warning over funding.
- Police probing three ramraids.
- Studley High School rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for a second time.
- Lottery funds WWI memorial garden.
- Homes plan for business park.
- Parking perk for Stratford-on-Avon District Council staff.
- Charity’s welcome new community hubt.
- Rotary Club’s new president.
- Our review of the RSC’s Titus Andronicus.
- Interview with 80s chart-topper Barbara Dickson.
- Hurdler Andrew Pozzi hits top form ahead of World Championships.
