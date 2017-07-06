In this week’s Herald. . .

By -
0
341
This week's front and back pages.

A HUGE new business park is set to be built on the outskirts of Stratford-upon-Avon, with plans due to go on show next week.

Were you at last weekend’s River Festival? Spot yourself in our four-page picture special.

 

 

Also this week:

  • School hosts anti-bullying week.
  • Drone man in court.
  • New home for Henry V statue?
  • Headteachers’ fresh warning over funding.
  • Police probing three ramraids.
  • Studley High School rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for a second time.
  • Lottery funds WWI memorial garden.
  • Homes plan for business park.
  • Parking perk for Stratford-on-Avon District Council staff.
  • Charity’s welcome new community hubt.
  • Rotary Club’s new president.
  • Our review of the RSC’s Titus Andronicus.
  • WIN meals at Cafe Rouge.
  • Weekly What’s On Guide.
  • Interview with 80s chart-topper Barbara Dickson.
  • Hurdler Andrew Pozzi hits top form ahead of World Championships.

All this and more – just 70p!

Download a copy HERE