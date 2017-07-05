AS many as 80,000 people were estimated to have been at the ninth annual Stratford-upon-Avon River Festival at the weekend.

The record crowd was met with clear blue skies, increased security and a higher police profile than previously.

Stallholders on the festival site said it was the busiest they had ever seen and the knock-on effect the festival had on town centre trade was also significant.

Joe Baconnet, director of Stratforward, which organised the two-day festival, said: “It was our halo event. People were going backwards and forwards all day and it showcased what we have here in Stratford.”

